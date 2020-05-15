FLORENCE — Lori Dianne Powers, 51 of Florence, AL, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, Vice President at Wells Fargo and of the Methodist faith. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Tom Phillips will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Survivors are her husband, David Powers; sons, Wesley Smith (Andee), Lawrenceburg, TN, Matthew Powers, Muscle Shoals and Jason Powers, Muscle Shoals; parents, Steve and Dianne Williams, Killen; brother, Stevie Williams (Brittany), Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Hogan, Watson, Zac and Ellie Jae; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to National MS Society or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
