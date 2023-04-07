CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA — Mrs. Lori Jean Jones, age 58 of Chatsworth, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday April 4, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 29, 1964 in Chattanooga, TN, a daughter of the late Robert Everett and Frances Wilodean Liles Belew. She is survived by her husband, Todd Jones of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Misty Whitt of Green Hill, AL; stepsons, Graham Jones, Wyatt Jones of Waldport, OR; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carol Belew of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Whitley and Adilynn Whitt; special friend, Sherry Wallmaker of Chattanooga, TN; several nieces and nephews. She will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, Georgia, 30721, 706.226.4002www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org

