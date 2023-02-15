F.2.15.23 Lorinda Hammond.jpg
FLORENCE — Lorinda Faye Dickerson Hammond, age 60, of Florence, passed away February 10, 2023. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 16 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow, and burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

