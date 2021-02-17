MOUNT HOPE — Lorraine Coan, 79, died February 13, 2021. Due to the weather situation the services have been postponed. Visitation will now be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Lorraine was married to John Russell Coan for 58 years.

