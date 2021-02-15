MOUNT HOPE — Lorraine Coan, 79, died February 13, 2021. Visitation is 1 till 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Lorraine was married to John Russell Coan for 58 years.

