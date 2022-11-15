FLORENCE — Lorraine Gertrude Hansen King our “Sweet Lorraine” passed away on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at the age of 86.
Visitation will be at noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John United Methodist Church followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Greg Burnett officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, Michigan. Elkins Funeral Home of Florence is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Ross King; her parents, Christian and Ellen Hansen; brother, Christian Hansen and grandson, Kelly Patrick Longe.
Mrs. King is survived by her daughters, Debra King-Hinkley (Marc), Dawn K. King, Shawn M. Braun (Bernard), Juli K. McLeod (David); 12 grandchildren, Ross Christian Braun (Nicole), Taylor Lorraine Earnest (Clark), Austin Earl
Braun (Destiny), Olivia Braun, Kathleen Mills (Alex), Claire King Hinkley, Danny Finwall, Kendall McLeod, Ali McLeod, Nick McLeod, Davey McLeod; great-grandchildren, Conlan, Kaylyn, Makenzie, Keaghan, Charlotte, Tristan, Daniel, Sophia, Stephen, Elijah, Annora, Ezra, and Arya; great-great-grandchild, Caspian Earl; and sister Cindy MacFarlan.
Mrs. King was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ferndale, Michigan and enjoyed being a loving wife, a mother, and homemaker. She endeared herself to many with her patience and gentle spirit and was a dear friend. She never lost her zest for life and had a boundless amount of curiosity along with the joy of living and learning.
She gladly contributed her time to her communities and especially her church family at St John’s Methodist church. There she taught Sunday School classes, was involved in missionary work, the United Methodist Women group in the position of Secretary and worked tirelessly in many other roles in that organization.
Lorraine will be remembered by her family and friends for her fondness of nature, her appreciation of history and her love of books. From a young age she immersed herself in music of all genres and shared this passion with those around her. She will be remembered for her generosity, sweet disposition, adventurous spirit and being the quintessential grandmother.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Methodist Church memorial fund or the American Lung Association.
