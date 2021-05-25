COLUMBIA, SC — It is with profound sadness that the family of Lorraine Mary Seiffert, 69, of Columbia, South Carolina announces that she passed away on May 20, 2021 at home with family. Lorraine was born in 1951 in Albany, NY. She was the daughter of the late Gustav Rice and Mary Rice of Delmar, NY.
Lorraine attended Delmar High School in Delmar NY, where she graduated in June of 1969, then attended Memorial School of Nursing in Albany NY, and graduated in June 1972 with her nursing degree. She worked at several major hospitals in Hartford, CT and Florence, SC during her career, and retired in 1999 due to medical issues. She battled her blood disorder Milo-Fibrosis, which was diagnosed in 1984, for years and was an inspiration to all her family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Seiffert; their two sons, Erik Seiffert and Scott Seiffert; daughters-in-law, Brandy Seiffert, Kristen Seiffert and her three grandsons, Landen Seiffert, Parker Seiffert and Eli Seiffert, all of Florence, SC, and her two beloved Portuguese Water Dogs, Kahlua and Teak, who never left her side during her final days.
Lorraine loved to travel; her favorite place was St. Thomas, cooking, interior decorating, the beach and sailing with her family at both Niantic Bay Yacht Club (CT) and Columbia Sailing Club. She was an active member of the Columbia Sailing Club Auxiliary and the causes they supported.
The family would like to thank SCOA’s Dr. Stephen Minter and Kim Willis NP, the Infusion Center nurses at Lexington Medical Center that always made her comfortable with the many transfusions she incurred over the years and the Heart of Hospice team that watched over her final journey to join the Heavenly Father.
There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of her life on June 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM, with fellowship to follow, at Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring Street, Darlington, SC 29532. There will be a Memorial Graveside Service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, CT at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
