FLORENCE — Lorrie Michelle Jones, age 57, of Florence, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, from 12 until 1 at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Johnathon Hodges officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, John Jones; mother, Faye Jones; son, Colby McGee; and grandson, Cooper Hodges.
Survivors include her stepmother, Martha Jones; children, Austin McGee and Johnathon Hodges (Lauren); siblings, Panthea Hodges (Glenn Wilson), Ashley Jones Claytor (Will), Renee Jones Hallmark, Jennifer Jones Howard (Bill); grandchildren, Paden and Baker Hodges and Payton Williams; and special friend, Pamela Williams and lots of nieces and nephews.
Michelle loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and will be remembered for her laugh.
