FLORENCE F.3.11.21 Maelene Putman Lorrie Michelle Jones, 57, died March 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Austin McGee and Johnathan Hodges (Lauren). Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.