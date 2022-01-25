TUSCUMBIA — Lottie Beatrice Crum McKinley, 86, died January 20, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, Barton, with burial in Zion No. 1 Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

