RUSSELLVILLE — Lottie Pearl Hillman, 82, died March 11, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville with burial in Luketown Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

