ROGERSVILLE — Lou Willie Helms, 87, passed away, Friday, April 29, 2022 . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from noon– 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home, with service following in the chapel. Burial will be Evans Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Mrs. Helms’ family.

