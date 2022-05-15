IUKA, MS — LouElla Dawson, 67, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Visitation was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral followed at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Fairview Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

