GREENHILL — Louie Hannah went to his eternal home Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born July 30, 1927 to parents, Hershel and Willie Mae Hannah and blessed to live on this earth over 94 years.
Louie was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mamie Sue McMurtrey Hannah; brothers, Jimmy and Edwin Hannah; and sisters, Opal Johns and Marguerite Hines.
Louie is survived by his son, Donald Hannah and wife, Donna; daughter, Renae Herring and husband, Donald; brothers, Johnny Leon and Travis Hannah; sister, Marvoline Myrick; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
He was a charter member and deacon of Union Grove Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at Greenhill Cemetery on Monday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m., with Brian Smith officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral home is assisting the family.
