FLORENCE — Louis Earl Beard, 89, of Florence, passed away April 2, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A graveside funeral service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery at 2:30 PM with Danny Montgomery officiating.
Mr. Beard was a Navy veteran where he served in the Korean War. He was a Game chicken farmer and worked at Reynolds Metals. Louis was a member of D’s Game Club and Game Fowl Breeder’s Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel J. Rogers Beard; son, Jerry Beard; granddaughter, Shelaine Ann Maxwell; parents, Earl and Myrtle Beard; brothers, Lester Beard and Robert Beard; sisters, Evenlyn Clemmons and Earline Davis; daughter-in-law, Lisa Beard; son-in-law, Ray Jones.
He is survived by his children, Danny Beard, Janice Jones, Martha Brackin, Allen Beard, Melinda Wynn (Donald); grandchildren, Jason Maxwell, Emily Spillers, Jessica Wallace, Chelsie Brackin, Ab Beard, Lacey Wynn; great-grandchildren, Louie Maxwell, Lyla Maxwell, Hazel Spillers, and Josie Spillers; brother, Chester Beard; special friend, Dot Bolton.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Springer, Steve Landers, Chris Balentine, Wesley Davis, Ab Beard, and Jason Maxwell.
