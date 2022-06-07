KILLEN — Louis Olive, 78, died June 5, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. He was the husband of Shirley Gresham Olive. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

