FLORENCE — Louis Paul Broussard II, age 60, departed this life into his heavenly reward on March 1, 2020.
Louis was the firstborn son of Julia Tipton Broussard and the late Louis Paul Broussard, Sr. in Baytown, Texas, June 30, 1959. After moving to Florence, AL, he was a graduate of Bradshaw High School, class of 1977. Louis attended The University of North Alabama and was employed by Champion International Papers.
Mr. Broussard is survived by his mother, Julia Broussard; his wife, Darci; daughters, Jen (Rick) Murillo, Jess (Jason) Porter and Hillary (Dylan) Davis; brothers, Alan (Emily), Stephen and Robert Broussard; brother-in-law, Phillip Flatt (Beverly); niece, Sarah (Donny) Muse; nephew, Isaac (Makenzie) Broussard and their families. Louis was also a devoted “Poppie” to nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Louis’ life will be led by Jimmy Hayes on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Family visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence, AL. Private graveside service and interment at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to any Outreach Ministry at Louis’ home church, Magnolia Church of Christ.
The Broussard family wishes to thank all healthcare providers who graciously cared for Louis as well as numerous friends for their love and support.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
