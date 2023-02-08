HACKLEBURG — Louis Richard Hall, 74, died February 5, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

