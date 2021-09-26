KILLEN — Louis Almon Robertson, 85, of Killen, AL, passed away September 24, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. Louis was a retired pipefitter and truck driver and of the Christian faith. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Louis is survived by sons, Terry Robertson (Becky), Tony Robertson (Beverly), Troy Robertson (Debra) and Tobey Robertson (Laurie); daughters, Tamela Deaton (Paul) and Teena Buchanan (Brad); sisters, Rose Smith and Ollie Pace; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Roy Robertson and Kathren Presilla Ferrell Robertson; wife, Shirley Michael Robertson; brother, Claude Robertson; sisters, Gene Gunter, Lib Kennedy, and Nancy Michael.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Adam Gooch officiating. Burial will be Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Hale Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Brian Robertson, Daniel Robertson, Spencer Jones, Ben Nehman, Connor Gooch, and Ethan Holt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Deaton, Jason Deaton, Anthony Deaton, and Lyle Robertson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented