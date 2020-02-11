FLORENCE — Louise Berg Putteet, 96, of Florence died Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 14th from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Atrium of the First United Methodist Church, Florence. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, with Reverend Terry Stubblefield officiating. A private family burial will follow in Florence Cemetery.
Louise was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on January 17, 1924. As a child, she moved with her family to Florence, where she lived the rest of her life. After graduating from Coffee High School, she worked for National Pool. She married Carl Putteet in 1945 and moved to Auburn for Carl to attend pharmacy school. They returned to Florence in 1950 and together opened Putteet’s Pharmacy. Louise and Carl built a lovely life together on Shoal Creek, where they had a large garden and skied all summer long. They enjoyed traveling and went to Australia, Europe and many other exciting destinations. They were happily married for 55 years until Carl’s passing in July, 2000.
Louise was an active member of the Florence First United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities over the years. She was a devoted volunteer at the Help Center in Florence and a member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to the same bridge group for over 40 years. A prodigious knitter, Louise kept her family and friends in scarves, hats, and sweaters for the better part of six decades.
In addition to Carl, she was also preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Josephine Berg; father, Warren Theodore Berg; brother, Ralph Theodore Berg and sister, Nita Tubbs.
She is survived by her daughter, Josephine Putteet Redd and husband, Robert; her granddaughters, Catherine Louise Redd of New Jersey and Carroll Redd Stephens of Birmingham and their husbands, Alex and Jeremy. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren who loved their “Great Great” dearly, Reese Stephens, Morgan Stephens, Nora O’Briant and Henry O’Briant. She is also survived by her niece, Lynda Jones Parker and husband, Butch, and her nephews, Harvey Jones and Theodore Tubbs and their wives, Karen and Freddie.
Honorary pallbearers will include Ed Yielding, Gary Stephens, John Riedel, Donald Threet, Mike Broadfoot, Gil Self and Foster Musgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Florence, 415 N. Seminary Street, Florence, AL 35630 or the Help Center, 621 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630.
