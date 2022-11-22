MUSCLE SHOALS — Louise Brown Allen, 92, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away, November 20, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Greg Lowery officiating.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband, John P. Brown; daughter, Brenda Lowery; brothers, William, Jasper and JD Letson; sister, Lura Bond, Vivian Minor, and Aline Gargis.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Anglia B. Nichols (Andy); grandchildren, Greg Lowery, Matt Nichols, Amanda Peeples, Adam Lowery; great-grandchildren, Andria and Allie Peeples, Ty Cunningham, Jackson, Bailey, Adelyn, Ben, and Gracie Lowery; brother-in-law, Don Gargis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Louise was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the nursing and CNA staff at station 4 of Mitchell Hollingsworth, especially Debbie and Ms. Hadie. The family would like to also thank Shoals Hospice and Brandie, Heather, Kristi, and chaplain Chance.
