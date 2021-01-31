FLORENCE — Louise Frye, 91, of Florence died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Heuple and Bro. Bobby Frye officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Frye was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ for 66 years. She loved gardening and growing flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John C Frye; parents, Miley C. and Emma Blackburn; brothers, Elwood Blackburn and Robert Blackburn.
Mrs. Frye is survived by her children, David Frye (Nancy), Steve Frye (Sherry), and Suzanne Keblaitis (Chris); grandchildren, Kelly Powers, Jake Frye (Janene), Zeke Frye, Bobby Frye (Alicia), Bradley Frye (Tarrah), Reid Owens (Taylor), Haley Finley (Drew), Hilary Cleveland, Luke Slack, Zachary Keblaitis, and Kristopher Keblaitis; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Special thanks to Dr. Ricky Irons and staff and her caregivers, Linda Sears, Deidre Sears, Trenia Brown, and Ella Thompson.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Woodlawn Church of Christ.
