MUSCLE SHOALS — Louise G. McDowell, 94, died September 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was an active member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church.

