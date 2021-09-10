MUSCLE SHOALS — Louise G. McDowell, 94, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Wednesday, September 08, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Dr. Will Rushing will be officiating the service. She was an active member at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and was a Registered Nurse (RN), working as the Director of Nursing at Shoals Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert McDowell; son, Perry McDowell; parents, Redus and Jessie Glaze; brothers, Edgar Glaze and James Glaze; and sisters, Ruby Glasscock and Nancy Dunkin.
She is survived by her sons, Carl McDowell and Jeff McDowell (Brenda); nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
