FLORENCE — Louise Graham, 97, of Florence, passed away August 1, 2019 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. She was a member of Mars Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. Officiating will be Bill Bagents.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her parents, Rance and Linda Counts Allen; her husband, John “Sam” F. Graham, Sr.; son, John F. Graham, Jr.; brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley (Graham) Butler and Kristi (Graham) Brown (David); great-grandchildren, Lauren and Ian Butler, Jade Parker (Isaiah), Jonathan and Jasmine Brown; great-great-granddaughter, Abigail Parker.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
