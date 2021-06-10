RUSSELLVILLE
Frances Louise Hill, 89, of Russellville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was a native of Franklin County and was a homemaker.
The funeral service will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. Burial will be in Rea Cemetery, Waco. Officiating will be Jim Poss and Doug Hill. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3:00 p.m.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her children, Roger Hill (Lisa), Charlotte Owen (Kent), and Randy Hill (Pam); her brother, Harvey Poss (Peggy); grandchildren, Doug Hill (Marcy), Mark Hill (Ashley), Christi Nix (B.), Emily Hill, Leah Ford (Chris), Ashley Miller, Ramsey Owen (Mallory), Brittany Berry (Cody), Courtney Hill, Ben Mitchell (Jensi) and Sara Pifer (Brad); great-grandchildren, Hannah Hill, Jack Hill, Katie Ford, Lillie Hill, Titus Nix, Noah Miller, Braxton Ford, Luke Hill, Eva Grace Berry, Amos Nix, Elsa Claire Berry, Lila Hill, Silas Owen, Calvin Mitchell, Mazzy Mitchell, Cooper Mitchell, Becket Pifer and Keller Pifer.
She was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Beulah Poss; husband, Robert Hill, Jr., son, Wade Hill; and grandson, Jeff Hill.
Pallbearers will be Doug, Mark, Ramsey, B., Chris, Cody, Ben and Brad.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Debbie Divinny and Cindy Carter. Thanks, also, to Kindred Hospice, Whitney Gardner, Tammy Dalrymple, Kaye Holt, and to all who visited us during the time of our dear mother’s illness.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, assisted the family.
