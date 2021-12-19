KILLEN — Louise M. Sawyer, 98, died December 15, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Center Star Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Center Star Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is directing. She was the wife of the late Wilson Sawyer. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

