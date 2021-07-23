CALERA — Louise Montgomery Mattiace, age 77, of Calera, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Shelby Baptist Hospital after just 11 short days of her husband’s passing.
Louise was a graduate of Russellville High School. She was employed for a number of years by Robert “Buddy” Rogers of Ready Mix Company, and Paul Bingham at B&M Builders. She was a receptionist and a bookkeeper. She moved to Birmingham in 1980 where she was employed until retired. Louise was a member of Amazing Grace Worship Center. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved her husband, her son, grandchildren, as well as all of her family. She will be missed by all of her family and the ones who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Robert “Bob” Daniel Mattiace; parents, Charley and Lillian Montgomery; and sister, Mary Prince.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Daniel Mattiace (Dana); grandchildren, Daniel Nevin Mattiace, Nadia Danielle Mattiace, Mallory Claire Brannum, Morgan Paige Brannum; siblings, Bill and Annette Berry, David and Barbara Caldwell, William A. and Linda Prince, David and Cindy Montgomery, Leon and Debbie Prince; and host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville, AL. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Bro. Keven Blankenship speaking at the service. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery in Russellville, AL.
There will be a memorial service at Amazing Grace Worship Center in Alabaster, AL at a later date.
The pallbearers will be Jason Prince, Joshua Prince, Aaron Prince, Nevin Mattiace, Jim Moore, and Daniel Kington.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
