FLORENCE — Our beloved Mother Louise Neloms was born to Anthony and Dora Stewart Thomas on June 28, 1947. She departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of Rock Primitive Baptist and Tennessee Valley Church in Florence, Alabama.
Mrs. Neloms attended Lamar County School and graduated from Burrell Slater Class of 1965. She worked for 30 years at Helen Keller Hospital (Dietary Dept) where she retired.
Mother Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Dora Stewart Thomas,; her beloved companion, Mr. Isaiah Neloms, Jr.; her son, Kenneth Louis Thomas; great grandchild, Kennedi; Siblings, Anthony Thomas, Jr., Patrick Thomas, William Thomas, Robert Thomas, Joe Louis Thomas, and Annie Pearl Thomas (Alfred) Roy.
Mrs. Neloms leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Cassondra A. Neloms, Sheffield, AL, Isaiah Neloms, III, Florence, AL, Unita Neloms (Roderic Norris,) Muscle Shoals, AL, Kimberly Neloms (Ervin Terry) Tuscumbia, AL, Darrell (Jessica) Neloms, Florence, AL; siblings, Franklin (Maureen) Thomas, Fayetteville, NC, Beatrice Thomas Pinkley, Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Courtney Cherry, Starnisha Davis, Leslie Turner, Dequan Neloms, Jakara Clark, Zoey Neloms, Chelsea Neloms, and Aaliyah Love; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
