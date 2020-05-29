LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Frances Louise Riddle Passarella Brown, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Leoma, Tennessee, attended by her twin daughters, Desda and Tanya, their spouses, Jim and John and her personal loving Caregiver, Miss Natalie Baltazar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Adam Riddle and Beatrice Katherine White Riddle; brothers, Malcolm Jerome Riddle, John Royce Riddle, George Henry Riddle, Frederick Francis Riddle; sister, Virginia Clare Riddle; husband, Ralph Joseph Passarella; husband, Sayles L. Brown, Jr.; sons, Thomas Malcolm Passarella and Richard Nicholas Passarella; and stepson, Sayles L. Brown, III.
She is survived by one sister, Virginia Blanche Riddle Etienne of Loretto, TN; twin daughters, Desda Katherine Passarella Hutchins (Jim) of Leoma, TN and Tanya Passarella Sandy (John) of Collierville, TN; sons, Daniel Henry “Dan” Passarella (Anita) of Franklin, TN; Samuel Adam “Sam” Passarella (companion, Linda Boan) of Lexington, SC and AJ Passarella (Mary Beth) of Florence, AL; other daughters-in law, Connie Henkel Passarella of Loretto, TN and Merlenne Newcombe Passarella of San Diego, CA; stepsons, Matthew “Matt” Coleman Brown (Lori) of Murfreesboro, TN; Gregory “Greg” Alan Brown of Florence, AL; Stephen Wesley “Wes” Brown of Taylor, MS; other stepdaughters-in-law, Kim Frakes Frasier of Lawrenceburg, TN; Kelli Whitehead Brown of Killen, AL and Patty Lane Brown of Iron City, TN; a longtime dedicated Executive Assistant and devoted friend, Carolyn Thompson; and 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 12 stepgrandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt appreciation is expressed to all of her loving, dedicated Caregivers over the years: Natalie Baltazar, Maria Sanchez, Hortensia Hernandez, Ruby Weathers, Ines Hernandez, Juana “Mari” Vazquez Hernandez, Viviana Juarez Hernandez, Sandra Yazmin Camacho, Lisa Hughes Wright, Cindy Jackson, Mary Lou Brown, Beneranda Hernandez, Maria Leon Vargas.
Ms. Louise was a pioneer in Telecommunications, beginning in August, 1946. For 72 years, she was at the helm of Loretto Telephone Company, providing essential service to her Community! She built a state-of-the-art small independent telephone company with the hard work from many employees over the years, as well as advice and assistance from Family Members.
Her other many accomplishments include serving as President of the Tennessee Telecommunications Association and serving many years on its Board of Directors. In 1990 she was selected one of the 100 Outstanding Telecommunications Executives in America by Telephony Magazine. She co-authored “Telephones for Tennessee,” a history of Telephony in her State.
She was also proud of her many years in the Tennessee Federation of Democrat Women. She was past President of Tennessee Leadership, a statewide program for women leaders.
She also helped establish a local mental health center and a domestic violence center, and worked many years with tourism in her Community. She established the Loretto Lift-Up Committee for Community improvements. Through the Adopt-A-School Program, her Company supported many activities and programs at Loretto Sacred Heart School. She was also active in promoting The Loretto Band. A 1942 graduate of Loretto High School, she also supported many of its projects. She was an active Member of the Loretto United Methodist Church.
Due to COVID-19 and in respect for the Community’s health and safety, a public visitation will not be held.
A Private Viewing for Family and Caregivers will be held Saturday. May 30th at Greenhill Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service will be at Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Reverend Jeff Jacob officiating.
Louise supported many community organizations and projects with her time and resources. It would be most appropriate for remembrances to be made to one of the many things she supported. Therefore, in lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions could be made in her memory to one of the many organizations and causes that Louise loved and cared about so much or to any organization of your choice: 1) Loretto Lift-Up, 2) Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic School, 3) Loretto Methodist Church, 4) Lawrence County Library-Loretto, 5) Lawrence County Education Foundation, 6) Columbia State Community College, 7) Lawrence County Higher Education Fund, 8) Alzheimer’s Association, 9) Page Robbins Adult Day Center - Alzheimer’s, Collierville, TN 10) Loretto High School Band, 11) St. Bernard Abbey/School; Cullman, AL 12) The Organization of your choice.
Louise was always both intensely Family-oriented and Community-oriented. She had a love for her hometown of Loretto, like no other! She also had a great love for her County and State, and devoted her entire life to the well-being of all of them. She will be dearly missed!
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented