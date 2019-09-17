FLORENCE — Thelma Louise Robinson Patrick was born in Sharpsburg, KY on July 23, 1930, to Clyde and Nettie Jane Robinson. She passed away at her home in Florence, AL on September 14, 2019, at the age of 89.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Patrick; her parents; her eight siblings; and her son-in-law, James “Butch” Tucker.
She is survived by her sons, William “Tommy” Patrick (Anita) and Ricky Patrick (Jennifer); daughter, Kim Patrick Tucker; grandchildren, Joshua Patrick, Ashley Patrick, Courtney Patrick Henson (Jeff), Ben Tucker (Rebekah), and Matt Tucker; great-grandsons, Drew Henson and Gatlin Tucker; longtime friend, Nadine Darby; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Don Patrick (Chalma); sister-in-law, Joann Robinson.
Louise was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. She was a longtime member of Underwood Baptist Church and she loved her Sunday school classmates.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18th from 10 a.m. to noon with the service following at noon at Spry-Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating at the service will be Bro.Jerry Phillips and Bro. Donnie McDaniel. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Patrick, Jeff Henson, Ben Tucker, Matt Tucker and Mike Tucker.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care shown to our mom.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Underwood Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented