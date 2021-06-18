VINA — Martha Louise Shewbart, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville, AL. She was born in Franklin County, AL to William and Shellie Coats Scott. She was a homemaker and a member of Burnout Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL.
Services will be today, June 18, 1 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Nichols and Bro. AG Stepp officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Forbus Shewbart; two daughters, Pam Humphres (Terry) and Phyllis Williams (Garry); four grandchildren, Natalie Barker (Kevin), Lance Rozelle, Jill Hester (Bryan) and Lauren Taylor (Blake); four great-grandchildren, Shelton Rozelle, Landry Barker, Langston Barker and Baby Taylor; stepgreat-grandson, J.M. Eddinger; one brother, Truman Scott (Jackie); two sisters, Sue Leiser (Bert) and Charlotte Spearman; a sister-in-law, Kay Scott; a brother-in-law, James Shewbart and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jank Scott; a son-in-law, Bearl DeFoor and a stepgranddaughter, Heather Eddinger.
Pallbearers will be Garry Williams, Terry Humphres, Kevin Barker, Lance Rozelle, Bryan Hester and Blake Taylor.
Commented