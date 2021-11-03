KILLEN — Mary Louise Stovall, 75, of Killen, passed away October 31, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, David Welch Stovall; son, Anthony Stovall (Molly); daughters, Tracy Stovall and Misty Michael (Anthony); brother, Joe Beavers; sisters, Helen Fisher and Joyce Owen; grandchildren, Lucas Stovall, Mattie Grace Garrett, Sara Beth Garrett and Alaina Stovall; several special nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Alvin Beavers and Clara Beatrice Harris Beavers; brothers, David Beavers, Waymon Beavers and Steve Beavers; sister, Faye McMurtrey; niece, Kim Scott.
Visitation with the family will be today, November 3, 2021, from 11:00 - 12:30 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Atlas Cemetery with Brother Stan Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon Danley, Kent Fisher, Mahlon Fisher, Davey Ponder, Joey Ponder and Justin Beavers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented