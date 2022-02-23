MOUNT HOPE — Louise Thrasher Cole, 81, died February 21, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Louise was the widow of Lowell Thomas Cole Sr.

