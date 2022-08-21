SHEFFIELD
Louise Stivener Walden, 90, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Louise was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church. She was an avid bridge player and member of the Florence Duplicate Bridge Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. “Buddy” Walden; mother, Maude Burrow Stivener; and father, Rev. Sebern Odis Stivener.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Clark (Charles) and Amy Holcomb (Scott); and grandchildren, Charlie Clark, Stace, Reeve, and Elyse Holcomb.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama, 507 North Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL. 35674.
