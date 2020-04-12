FLORENCE — Louise Warren Marks, 84, passed away on April 10, 2020, at her home. She was a devout member of Highland Baptist Church.
Due to government restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL. Officiating will be Pastors Chris Underwood and Gary Lovett.
Louise was born on October 17, 1935. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a Christian. She loved her family and friends. She always helped with numerous charities, going to local nursing homes, and reading to residents. In her younger years she was a Sunday school teacher for years and a faithful servant to her church and faith her entire life. After retiring, she made volunteering her job and continued these acts of love in her community.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Clyde Edward Marks; mother, Katie Collier Sheridan; father, Price Warren; and sister, Helen Gallien.
She is survived by daughters, Pam Gargis (Tony) and Sandra Nesbitt (Robbie); son, Terry Marks; granddaughter, Michelle Coburn (Ryan); great grandchildren, Brodyn and Braelynn Coburn; and sisters, Juanita Davis and Sue Johnson.
A special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Linda Clemons, Dr. Shah, Eldercare, and As Close As Family.
An online guest book may be signed at www.greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented