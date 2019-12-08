KILLEN
Lowell “Gene” Murphree, 81, of Killen, AL passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from noon- 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. He was a member of First Baptist Church Center Star.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Oscar and Ethel Rae Murphree; wife, Marilyn Murphree; three brothers, Alden, Athel, and Roger; and two sisters, Avis and Mavis.
He is survived by his son, Mike Murphree (Valerie); and two grandchildren; Henry Logan and Clay Edward Murphree.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
