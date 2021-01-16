HUNTSVILLE — Lowell Glenn Snoddy, 89, died January 14, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Alabama Kidney Foundation.

