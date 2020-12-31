FLORENCE — Lowery Lee “Mickey” Hargett, 91, passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1929 to John Howard and Jennie Louise Halliburton Hargett in Colbert County Alabama.
Mickey was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ, a veteran serving his country in Germany during World War II and a commercial painter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patsy Elaine Holt Hargett; children, Michael Keith Hargett and Lori Michelle Williams; grandson, Colby Douglas Hargett; and brother, Jesse Lawrence Hargett.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Zachary Hargett, Pollyanna Hargett, Jessica Williams and Holt Hargett and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Edward Hargett and Grady Alton Hargett; sister, Joyce Marie Hargett Carson and six nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Barton Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.
