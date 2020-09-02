MOULTON — Loy Anthony “Pandy” McCary, 59, died August 30, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family. Pandy was the father of Loy Anthony McCary, Jr.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.