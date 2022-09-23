FLORENCE
Nell Young Warren, 78, passed from this life to her Heavenly reward on September 16, 2022 in the presence of her family. A visitation will be at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:30-2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church conducted by Brother Jerry Campbell. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Nell was the wife of Jerry L. Warren of Florence. She was born December 9, 1943 to Sam J. and Robbie Ragan Young. Nell was a graduate of Waterloo High School, where she was awarded the Good Citizenship Award in 1962, and Ray’s School of Cosmetology. She and Jerry were married January 15, 1965.
Nell was a Christian, a member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ, Lauderdale County, Alabama. She loved and was devoted to her family. That love and devotion was returned by her family and a host of friends and relatives.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Adolphus and Lola Scott Young and John Robert and Dora Hall Ragan; brother, Sam Young, Jr.; and sister, Lola Young Askew.
Nell is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Warren, Florence; son, Spencer L. Warren (Cherie), Thompson Station, TN; granddaughters, Amy Warren Richardson (Kyle), Franklin, TN, Mary Grace Warren, Thompson Station, TN and grandson, Cypress G. Warren, Henderson, TN; great-granddaughters, Olivia, Lillian, and Margaret Richardson, and great-grandson, Levi Richardson; sisters, Margaret Young Wright, Bremen, IN, and Mary Young Clemmons (Bill), Florence; brother, Thomas L. Young (Sue), Elkhart, IN; sisters-in-law, Erma Cripe Young, Martha Warren Heupel, and Linda Warren Pace. Nell is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Leon Askew, Michael Clemmons, Justin Goad, Doug Hill, Eric Warren, and Jeff Warren. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Michael, William Coffman, J.R. Coffman, Elton Jordan, Abram Friesen, Clayton Friesen, Franky Bass, Melvin Stevenson and Zach Stevenson.
Thank you to Matt, Michelle, and Lisa of Hospice of North Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
