FLORENCE — Loye William Green, 92, died December 16, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Canaan Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

