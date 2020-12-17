FLORENCE — Loye William Green, 92, died December 16, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Canaan Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Ways to glam up 3 traditional Christmas cookie doughs
- COVID-19 claims life of longtime Helen Keller nurse
- UNA football: Powell brothers headline Lions' 2021 early signing class
- Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution serves 900 local children
- Trump voters grapple with Biden's win
- Auburn announces new class amid coaching uncertainty
- Christmas tree trail adorns Rogersville park
- Burdine remembered as athlete, attorney, state rep and friend
Most Read
Articles
- Police arrest 4 in vehicle theft, break-ins
- Wreck kills Lauderdale woman
- Bill would prohibit payments to groups that turn out voters
- Twister's price tag is $500K and climbing at Joe Wheeler State Park
- Reverse Christmas parade spreads cheer
- Mitchell-Hollingsworth reports 25 patients with COVID
- Inmate from local cases up for parole
- Elves show up at Sheffield schools
- Grant provides $360K for nuisance property removals
- Tuscumbia school board approves "thank you" stipends
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
- Jennifer Lee McClung
- Police arrest 4 in vehicle theft, break-ins
- Wreck kills Lauderdale woman
- Few details released about Thursday shooting
- Florence football coach Will Hester resigns
- Bill would prohibit payments to groups that turn out voters
- With Will Hester heading out, Florence football has decision to make
- Judy C. Pounders
- Donald E. Miller
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pre-election chaos was one sided (8)
- Unborn human life has much value (6)
- Goodbye, Barr, and thanks for nothing (3)
- America is on its way to greatness (3)
- Not qualified to be a senator (3)
- Harris could be first female president (3)
- Biden victory will help these countries (2)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Government works hard to exclude public (2)
- Group asks Colbert School Board to reconsider system's closure (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented