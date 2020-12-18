FLORENCE — Loye William Green, 92, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The Funeral will follow in the Chapel. Burial will be at Canaan Church with Brad Campbell officiating.
Mr. Green was retired from the State Highway Department where he was a heavy equipment operator. After retirement he enjoyed working on small engines. Mr. Green loved playing the guitar and singing, he was also an avid quail hunter. He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Annie Green; son, Daniel Green; great grandson, Ryan Young; brothers, Bobby Green, Edgar Green Jr., and D.A. Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline Irons Green; children, Kathy Carter, Joey Green, Jenny Fulmer (Mike), Jerry Green (Lynn); brother, Ralph Green (Libby), sister; Frances Cole; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Peters, Melanie Cohoon, Jeremy Carter, Jennifer Kelley, Matthew Taylor, Michael Fulmer, Hope Kirby, Stacy Glover, Steven Green, and Chris Rousseau.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Green, Joey Green, Mike Fulmer, Will Irons, Gary Irons, and John Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Price Irons, Jim Owens, and Steve McCullough.
The Family would like to express a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Michelle Young and Lee Brown.
