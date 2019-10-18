ATHENS
Lt. Col. Charles Malcolm Wallace (Ret.), 71, of Athens, AL, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at Harris Chapel Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Malcolm was a native of Cherokee and a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Auburn University and a Communications Officer for the United States Air Force, serving for 22 years.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Argie Lee Wallace; brother, 1st Lt. Frankie Lee Wallace; sister, Ruby Dean Franks; and nephew, Tommy Franks.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Alexa Bozeman Wallace; children, Charlie Rae Wallace, Charles Peter Wallace and Lindsay Alexa Wallace; sister, Margaret Dunaway and husband, J.C. of Falkville, AL; grandchildren, Victoria Lee Chamberlain, Savannah Rae Hendrick and Aaron Malcolm “Bubba” Hendrick; nephew, Frankie Lee Wallace, II, nieces, Deborah Dunaway Haynes and Wanda Dunaway Murphy; and great-nephew, Daniel Franks.
Pallbearers will be Pete Wallace, Roy Thompson, Jimmie Bozeman, Harold Overton, Larry Hester, Curtis Wallace and Bobby Wallace.
