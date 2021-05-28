FLORENCE — LTC Denzel L. Clark, 91, died May 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with service to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Mr. Clark was a former Alabama State Representative. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.