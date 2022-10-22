MUSCLE SHOALS — LTC Donald Lawrence Wineman, USA, Retired, was called home on October 20, 2022.
Don was born on November 3, 1931, in El Dorado, Arkansas, before moving with his parents, Christelle Brown Wineman and William Wade Wineman, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
In 1952, after graduating from Fair Park High School, Don married his high school sweetheart, Janelle Watson, and they spent the following 32 years of their marriage watching their considerable “crew” grow and traveling the world through service to their country. In 1954 their first child, Terri Wineman (Akin), was born, followed by Donna Wineman (Haynes) in 1956, and their third and final child, Kenneth Wineman in 1958.
Don began his military career upon his graduation from the ROTC program at Northwest Louisiana University, entering the United States Army as a commissioned officer in June of 1956.
Don was a veteran of the Vietnam war, returning home in December of 1969 after receiving numerous meritorious accommodations, including 4 Bronze Stars for courageous actions in combat throughout his tour. Following his service in Vietnam, Don and his family were stationed in Hawaii - a posting that would instill a deep, life-long love for the island and solidified his unbridled passion for the game of golf. Other notable adventures for Don, Jan, and the crew experienced throughout his military career included time in California, Okinawa and South Korea…before returning after each posting, to Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. Don retired from the United States Army in 1976. Following his retirement from service, Don became a “Card-Carrying Member” of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) and was proud to be listed as a Class-A PGA Club Pro, working as an instructor who even excelled at teaching the “lefties.” He enjoyed his final round of golf in February of this year while besting three of his grandsons.
Don was blessed to be loved by three women throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his first wife Janelle Wineman. Never one to miss a chance at love, Don was also preceded in death by wife, Martha “Kay” Klutts Wineman, before enjoying 6 fun-filled years with wife, Antoinette Meyers Wineman. Don was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Ken Wineman and great-grandson Avery Akin.
His legacy will be continued on Earth by his children, Terri Akin, (husband Max), Donna Haynes (husband Bob), and daughter-in-law Keitha Wineman. He was “Dede” to TEN grandchildren, and SEVENTEEN great-grandchildren - with number 18 on the way! Grandchildren include April Parker, (husband Jay), Jason Akin (wife Chanda), Keri Klaus (husband Chris), Ambree Lansdell (husband Brett), Scott Haynes (wife Kelly), Reagan Barnes (husband Thomas), Zachary Wineman, Sarah Haynes, Blake Williams, and Cameron Wineman (wife Payton).
Don’s family would like to share their sincere gratitude to Dr. Brad McAnalley, the 4th floor nursing staff of Helen Keller Hospital, the medical staff and care team at Brentwood Retirement Community, and special care-givers, Kim and Barbara.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the National Museum of the United States Army. You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
