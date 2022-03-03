MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Luana Beth Graham, 89, formerly of Rogersville, died February 27, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-12 at Rogersville Funeral Home with service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery.

