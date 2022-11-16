TOWN CREEK — Lucas Shane “Luke” Harville, 43, died November 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.

