Lucian L. “Buddie” Green, Jr., age 95, of Lexington, passed away July 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Mausoleum in Florence.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Annie Green, and a sister, Marjorie Miller. Survivors include his niece, Carroll Thigpen (David), a great-niece, and several great nephews.
Mr. Green was a veteran of the U.S. Army, earning a Purple Heart in World War II, and was retired from TVA. He was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church.
