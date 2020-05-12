WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Lucille Gist Gladney was born January 16, 1934 in Lauderdale County, AL, the daughter of the late Leonard and Gladys Jones Gist. She departed from this life on May 9, 2020 at Waynesboro Healthcare in Waynesboro, TN where she resided the last three years. She was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and a former factory worker at Salant Corp. in Loretto, TN. She loved word search puzzles, quilting, Atlanta Braves baseball on TV, taking care of her grandsons when they were young, and spending time with her great-grandson, Rhett.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie Martin and husband, Charles of Iron City, TN; grandsons, Cameron Martin and wife, Abby of Collinwood, TN and Connor Martin and fiancée, Morgan of Spring Hill, TN; great-grandson, Rhett Martin of Collinwood and great-granddaughter, Drew Audrey Martin due in September; sister, Frances Cain and husband, Harvey of Greenhill; brothers, Ozell Gist of Greenhill and Steve Gist and wife, Brenda of Florence; brother-in-law, Jimmy Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Movaline Young (and husband, James) and Debbie Phillips; brother-in-law, Maurice Clemmons and former husband, Jack Gladney.
Services will be held today, May 12th at 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home with Anthony Martin officiating. Visitation will begin two hours prior to service time at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family members.
The family extends special thanks to Waynesboro Healthcare workers, Ms. Charlene Penn Brown CRNP, Dr. Joe Hall and Volunteer Hospice.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
